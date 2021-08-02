Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of VKTX opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

