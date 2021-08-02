TheStreet Downgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EBS. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.20.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after buying an additional 153,641 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.