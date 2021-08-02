Brokers Set Expectations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.57.

VAC stock opened at $147.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.92. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,838,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

