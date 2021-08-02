Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.15.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $337.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 12 month low of $151.44 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $20,395,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,691.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,461,666 shares of company stock worth $428,137,365 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.