Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:CPOP) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 9th

Pop Culture Group’s (NASDAQ:CPOP) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Pop Culture Group had issued 6,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $37,200,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Pop Culture Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CPOP opened at $5.70 on Monday. Pop Culture Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

