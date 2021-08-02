Dingdong (Cayman) Limited’s (NYSE:DDL) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Dingdong (Cayman)’s (NYSE:DDL) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Dingdong (Cayman) had issued 4,072,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $95,692,000 based on an initial share price of $23.50. During Dingdong (Cayman)’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE DDL opened at $24.83 on Monday. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

