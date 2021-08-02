ON24, Inc.’s (NYSE:ONTF) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 2nd

ON24’s (NYSE:ONTF) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 2nd. ON24 had issued 8,560,930 shares in its public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $428,046,500 based on an initial share price of $50.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

NYSE ONTF opened at $36.52 on Monday. ON24 has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

