Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Expands By 46.2%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter.

