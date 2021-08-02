Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Expands By 46.2%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $39.48.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.
Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.