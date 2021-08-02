The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock worth $277,814,159. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

