Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $114.05 on Friday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

