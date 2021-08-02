Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $11.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLAPF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of GLAPF opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

