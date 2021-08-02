Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 266,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

