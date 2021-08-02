Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $184.51 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

