ICF International (ICFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.350-4.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.35-4.65 bln EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $91.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

