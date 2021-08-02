Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.44 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter.

Shares of SLF opened at C$64.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.95. The company has a market cap of C$38.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$51.59 and a 52 week high of C$67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.43.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total transaction of C$1,217,317.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,443,229.44.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

