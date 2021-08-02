Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Retail Properties of America has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.61 on Monday. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.50 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

