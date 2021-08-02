Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $40,657.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $40,657.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $135.88 or 0.00342075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00797566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00090885 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

