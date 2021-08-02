Titan Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $84.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006243 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

