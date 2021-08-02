MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $323.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

