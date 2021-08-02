DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $216,512.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00136607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.05 or 0.99957452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.00835213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

