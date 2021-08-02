Doctors Coin (DRS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $196.34 million and $7.00 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.