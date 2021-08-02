V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.86 billion.V.F. also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.69.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,455. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.