Celo One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.60 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00006698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $763.30 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00102353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,698.48 or 0.99869410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.00832900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

