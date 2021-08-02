Orbs (ORBS) Market Capitalization Tops $178.21 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Orbs has a market capitalization of $178.21 million and approximately $16.36 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbs has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00055588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00794739 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091160 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.