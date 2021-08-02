AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.520-$12.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AbbVie also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.52-12.62 EPS.

ABBV traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $116.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,017,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,629. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.08.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AbbVie stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

