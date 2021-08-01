MurAll Market Capitalization Hits $6.35 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $2.83 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MurAll has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00055711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.72 or 0.00794822 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00091033 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,695,319 coins and its circulating supply is 8,875,543,915 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.