Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.690-$0.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.15 billion-$10.15 billion.

OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 68,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,402. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Japan Railway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

