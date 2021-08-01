EasyFi (EASY) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.03 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00006998 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $7.03 million and $4.42 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

