nOS Price Reaches $0.0515 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00101999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00136678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,764.09 or 0.99943254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00831214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

