Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.806-$0.828 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.39. 3,294,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

