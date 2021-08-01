PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches One Day Volume of $741,290.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $80.29 million and $741,290.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00798666 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00091211 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 744,718,491 coins and its circulating supply is 293,282,612 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars.

