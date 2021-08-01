Bitcoin Adult Price Down 52.7% Over Last Week (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Adult has a market capitalization of $32,899.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Adult alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,825.34 or 0.99906893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.00831549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official website is www.bitcoin-adult.com . Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Adult Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Adult directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Adult should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Adult using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Adult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Adult and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.