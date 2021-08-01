Pillar Price Up 14.8% This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $183,843.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.42 or 0.00798784 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00091361 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

