NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $48.15 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00005978 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $48.15 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00218406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00033183 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,004.85 or 0.02520805 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,565,578 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

