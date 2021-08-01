Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Avient also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. 488,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.64. Avient has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avient will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.