Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10 billion-$10.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.10 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.63-1.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,565,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,856. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

