FintruX Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,397.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

