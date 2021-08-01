SingularityDAO (SDAO) Trading 15.8% Lower This Week

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002966 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and $2.65 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00797691 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00090225 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,400,846 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

