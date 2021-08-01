Morpheus.Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.49 Million (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001896 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $35.49 million and approximately $815,945.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00797691 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00090225 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (MRPH) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.