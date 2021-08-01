SuperLauncher Tops One Day Volume of $116,104.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $116,104.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00135932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.02 or 0.99859963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00831876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,207 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

