Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00005002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $2.01 million and $66,459.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00135315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.41 or 0.99991782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00829357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BMXXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.