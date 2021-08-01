Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.64-2.66 EPS.

JCI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.35.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

