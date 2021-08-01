Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.280-$7.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

NYSE CRI traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.13. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

