Global Social Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,520.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $96,520.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00054857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00795840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00087404 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

