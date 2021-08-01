FinNexus Achieves Market Cap of $5,631.96 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $5,631.96 and approximately $23.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FinNexus has traded 97.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00054857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00795840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00087404 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

