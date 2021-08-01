$369.70 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce $369.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.80 million. Daseke posted sales of $351.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Daseke stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 158,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $450.46 million, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 2.12. Daseke has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Daseke during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

