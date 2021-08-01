disBalancer Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $2.24 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00101731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00135272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.82 or 0.99871932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00829924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,634 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

