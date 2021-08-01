TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.38.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TIXT traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $31.23. 242,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,640. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 51.20.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.