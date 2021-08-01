Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $954.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce sales of $954.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $929.90 million to $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $833.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

CENTA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. 174,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $23,614,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.