$22.31 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to announce sales of $22.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $89.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.49 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million.

NGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 232,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,530. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

